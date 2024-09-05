Search terms

  Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400
    PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter

    FY3401/00

    Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400

    The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your device for consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to emit nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor and humidify the air with up to 99,9% less bacteria (1)

    PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter

    Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400

    NanoCloud technology with hygienic humidification

    • Compatible with 3400 Series
    • Lifespan up to 6 months
    • NanoCloud technology
    • Original Philips filter
    Compatible with PureProtect Water, 3400 series

    Compatible with PureProtect Water, 3400 series

    Replacement humidification filter for Philips PureProtect 3400 Series, 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: AC3420, AC3421. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

    Up to 6 months of usage

    Up to 6 months of usage

    This humidification filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 6 months (2).

    Original Philips filter for the best performance

    Original Philips filter for the best performance

    The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use the genuine Philips filter.

    Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

    Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

    NanoCloud emits an ultra-fine mist that is invisible to the naked eye. It humidifies air with up to 99,9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers, safe to use with tap water. (1)

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect your device to the Air+ app and easily order replacement filters when needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • Included in the box

      Humidification filter
      1x filter

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
      14,1*20,6*20,6  mm
      Weight incl. packaging
      0,25  kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips 2in1 purifier(s)
      AC3420, AC3421

    • (1) Vs. standard ultrasonic humidifiers without additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, as tested by an independent lab
    • (2) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

