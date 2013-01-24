Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Power station

DLP8088NC/00
  • Power station for camping and more Power station for camping and more Power station for camping and more
    -{discount-value}

    Power station

    DLP8088NC/00

    Power station for camping and more

    128000mAh powerful power station for all your devices. Ideal for camping

    Power station

    Power station for camping and more

    128000mAh powerful power station for all your devices. Ideal for camping

    Power station for camping and more

    128000mAh powerful power station for all your devices. Ideal for camping

    Power station

    Power station for camping and more

    128000mAh powerful power station for all your devices. Ideal for camping

    Similar products

    See all phone-chargers

      Power station for camping and more

      Max 11 devices

      Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

      Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

      Qi wireless technology

      The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

      USB-C port with Power Delivery support

      USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cables
        Charging cable

      • Compatibility

        Works with the following
        USB charged devices

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10730 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        2

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 10730 4

      • Power

        Battery Capacity
        128000mAh
        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion
        Output
        460.8Wh
        2 USB-C with PD (each suport max. 60W) 4 USB-A with (2 ports support QC 3.0) 2 AC (220V/50Hz) 2 qi (each max. 10W) 1 Car DC outlet max. 96W @ 12V/8A
        Power input
        AC and DC power
        AC 220V/50Hz around 6 hr DC 12V Car power outlet around 10 hour

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.