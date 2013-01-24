Car charger 1C 1A ports
Charge your latest iPhone from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously. 1 meter C to Lightning cable is included.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Car charger 1C 1A ports
Charge your latest iPhone from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously. 1 meter C to Lightning cable is included.
Car charger 1C 1A ports
Charge your latest iPhone from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously. 1 meter C to Lightning cable is included.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Car charger 1C 1A ports
Charge your latest iPhone from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously. 1 meter C to Lightning cable is included.
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.
Accessories
Power
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton