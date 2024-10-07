Search terms

    Table Fan 2000 Series

    CX2050/00

    Maximum cooling, minimum noise. The fan is designed to fit any home interior and cool your space quietly. Tailor your experience with 3 speeds, 2 modes, and a timer. Plus, enjoy enhanced air circulation with its tiltable head.

    30% quieter(1) with SilentWings blade technology

    • Fan airflow 738 m³/h
    • Tiltable
    • Ultra quiet at 23 dB(A)
    • Head diameter 22 cm
    Powerful cooling that you can feel even at a distance

    Long-range airflow that can reach up to 25 meters. Enjoy maximum comfort and feel refreshed no matter where you are; everyone in the room can feel the cool breeze.

    Ample airflow stream for whole-room air circulation

    Enjoy the feeling of a gentle breeze surrounding you with this air circulator fan, with a long-range airflow of 738 m³/h. Say goodbye to stagnant air and welcome a refreshing breeze that reaches every corner of your space.

    30% quieter cooling, thanks to SilentWings blade technology

    Experience 30% quieter operation with our innovative SilentWings technology (1). Drawing inspiration from the silent wings of nature's quietest flyer, the owl, our blade design ensures a quieter cooling experience with noise levels as low as 23 dB(A) (2) - quieter than a whisper!

    Built to last, thoroughly tested for quality

    Made to last, season after season. With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips performs over 110 rigorous tests on their fans before release, ensuring high quality and performance.

    Stay cool overnight with quiet sleep mode

    Enjoy a cool and peaceful night's sleep with the Quiet Sleep mode. This mode gradually decreases the fan speed to the lowest setting over 30 minutes, helping you fall asleep naturally while also conserving energy.

    Natural breeze mode for refreshing air

    The Natural Breeze Mode mimics a breath of fresh air; the intensity and speed of the air alternates seamlessly from high to low, creating a natural and invigorating indoor experience that can be enjoyed all year long.

    Tailored comfort with versatile modes

    Enjoy a gentle breeze or a more powerful blast of air with this versatile fan, which offers 3 speed settings, a natural breeze mode, and a tranquil sleep mode. Choose the setting that suits you best, lean back, and enjoy.

    Adjustable head to stay cool anywhere

    Customize your comfort with a fan that tilts 180°, giving you refreshing air exactly as you need it – whether for direct cooling or air circulation throughout the room.

    Compact, modern design

    Effortlessly blending convenience and simplicity, our fan features a hidden blade design, for a clean and minimalist aesthetic. Compact and discreet, it saves space without sacrificing performance.

    Easy to carry, easy to clean

    Table-top and space-saving design with no loss of performance. Weighing only 2.3 kg, the fan is easy to carry around and is just as comfortable on a table or by your bedside at night. Plus, the fan is designed to be cleaned effortlessly, requiring just a quick wipe with a damp cloth.

    Save up to 130 kWh on your AC energy bill

    Our fan allows you to increase your AC thermostat by 5 degrees without compromising comfort, saving up to 130 kWh annually, equivalent to up to €35 off your energy bills. Plus, it's energy efficient, consuming a maximum of 24W—less than a traditional light bulb—and 90 times less than a standard portable AC. (3)

    Fits in your schedule with the timer feature

    Customize your cooling experience with the timer function, designed for your convenience. Plan up to 12 hours ahead.

    Technical Specifications

    • Performance

      Airflow
      738 m3/h
      Power consumption
      24W
      Standby power consumption
      <1W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Airflow distance
      up to 25 m

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Min. noise level
      23 dB(A)
      Max. noise level
      40 dB(A)
      Tilting
      180°
      Timer
      1h, 2h, 3h, 6h, 12h

    • Modes

      Speed levels
      3
      Natural Mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Tak

    • Connectivity

      App, connects via Wi-Fi
      No
      Smartphone compatibility
      No

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      2.3 kg
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      4.1 kg
      Head size
      22 cm
      Product dimensions (L*W*H)
      25.9 x 25.9 x 37.5 cm
      Packaging dimensions (L*W*H)
      44.0 x 30.7 x 32.0 cm

    • (1) Compared to regular fan blades design
    • (2) At the lowest speed setting. Sound power tested based on IEC60704.
    • (3) PMV calculation to ISO7730:2005, 8h/day , kWh price: 0.25 €, for 90 days, 42m2 room, MAX mode

