    Air Performer 9000 Series 4in1 Purifier, Fan, Heater & Humidifier

    AMF970/10

    One smart device. Four seasons of comfort.

    Our first 4in1 device that purifies and humidifies the air, and heats or cools you when needed. The device automatically adapts its powerful performance to keep your air clean and comfortable, all year round.

    One smart device. Four seasons of comfort.

    Cleans, humidifies, heats and cools you

    • Purifies with powerful 185 m3/h filtration
    • Cools you down with a pleasant airflow
    • Rapid 3 second heating
    • Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud Technology
    Comfort for every season. All in one device.

    Our first 4in1 device that purifies and humidifies the air, and heats or cools you down. Choose the best mode for your needs and let the device do the rest. Climate control, made simple.

    Thorough purification of rooms up to 48m2

    With powerful filtration of 185 m3/h (CADR) (1), the device can easily purify spaces up to 48 m2 and can clean a 20 m2 room in less than 16 minutes (2). The device purifies the air in all modes, while purification mode automatically detects the air quality and adjusts airflow accordingly.

    On fan mode, enjoy powerful airflow that cools you down

    The device delivers a powerful airflow up to 1470 m3/h, while the bladeless design delivers a smooth, consistent stream. For personalized comfort, choose from 10 fan speeds to match your needs.

    On heating mode, experience instant warmth

    The device provides immediate warmth in just 3 seconds with adjustable power up to 2200W. Set your auto target temperature from 1-37°C or customize your warmth with 10 heater speeds (App-only). (3)

    Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud Technology

    Enjoy hygienic humidification of up to 380 ml/h with NanoCloud technology. Its ultra fine mist releases up to 99.9% fewer bacteria than ultrasonic humidifiers (4,5). When the water tank is full, the device humidifies in all modes. In Humidification mode, you can set your desired humidity level between 30-70%.

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    In sleep mode, the device is quieter than a whisper with only 21 dB(A) of noise levels (6). The light sensor detects when the room is dark, automatically turning off the lights to minimize disturbance.

    3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (7) — smaller than the smallest known virus!

    Removes allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells, and gases

    Breathe easier with continuous air purification in all modes, removing 99.99% of allergens, 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria, as well as reducing harmful gases and odors - safely, with no ions, chemicals, or ozone emissions. (8-11)

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

    Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real time, immediately reacting to any changes in pollution, temperature or humidity to improve your air quality.

    Control your device through the remote or with the Air+ app

    Simply use the remote to control your device. For additional functionalities and air quality monitoring, pair the device with the Air+ app. For hands-free convenience, use voice commands with Google Assistant or Alexa.

    Wide 350° airflow coverage

    Wide 350° rotation evenly distributes air throughout the room, providing comfort for everyone, no matter where you are.

    Designed for easy maintenance

    Original filters and wicks are engineered for long-lasting performance - up to 36 months for the filters and 6 months for the wick - minimizing hassle and cost. The device calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed. (12)

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      4in1 Air Purifier, Fan, Heater,and Humidifier
      Technology
      HEPA NanoProtect, AeraSense Sensors
      Color
      Charcoal Grey + Ash Gold
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Internet connectivity
      • Yes
      • Yes
      Wi-Fi range
      2.4 GHz
      Voice control
      Yes
      Capacity Watertank
      2.6L

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      2200W (Heating)
      Air quality sensors
      PM2.5, Gas, Allergens, Temperature, Humidity
      Min. sound level
      21 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      48 dB(A)

    • Performance

      CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
      185 m³/h (GB/T)
      Filter layers
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Pre-filter
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Humidification rate
      380 ml/h
      Max. room size
      48 m2
      Fan airflow
      1470 m³/h

    • Usability

      Remote control
      Yes
      Oscillation
      Up to 350°
      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Scheduler
      Yes (in app)
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (10 levels)
      Air quality feedback
      Color, numerical
      Interface
      Digital

    • Safety feature

      Child lock
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      36.0 cm
      Product Width
      36.0 cm
      Product Height
      106.4 cm
      Product Weight
      8.86 kg
      Package Length
      32.5 cm
      Package Width
      32.5 cm
      Package Height
      111.5 cm
      Package Weight
      12.5 kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <2W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50/60 Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      FYM970/30 – 3 years
      Included Accessories 2
      FYM971/00 – 6 months

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • (1) CADR is tested by a certified third-party lab, according to GB/T18801-2022.
    • (2) Calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
    • (3) Displayed temperature may differ from the room temperature; it reflects the temperature around the device.
    • (4) Tested by CVC according to GB/T 23332-2018. Initial temperature of 23±2°C and relative humidity of 30±2% RH.
    • (5) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidifier modules that do not contain additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, as tested by an independent lab.
    • (6) Sound pressure, IEC 60704.
    • (7) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute.
    • (8) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute.
    • (9) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by external lab, with influenza (H1N1) in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h.
    • (10) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab.
    • (11) External GMT lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 1h.
    • (12) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage(11) External GMT lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 1h.

