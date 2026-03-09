Air Performer 9000 Series4in1 Purifier, Fan, Heater & Humidifier
AMF970/10
One smart device. Four seasons of comfort.
Our first 4in1 device that purifies and humidifies the air, and heats or cools you when needed. The device automatically adapts its powerful performance to keep your air clean and comfortable, all year round.
Thorough purification of rooms up to 48m2
With powerful filtration of 185 m3/h (CADR) (1), the device can easily purify spaces up to 48 m2 and can clean a 20 m2 room in less than 16 minutes (2). The device purifies the air in all modes, while purification mode automatically detects the air quality and adjusts airflow accordingly.
On fan mode, enjoy powerful airflow that cools you down
The device delivers a powerful airflow up to 1470 m3/h, while the bladeless design delivers a smooth, consistent stream. For personalized comfort, choose from 10 fan speeds to match your needs.
On heating mode, experience instant warmth
The device provides immediate warmth in just 3 seconds with adjustable power up to 2200W. Set your auto target temperature from 1-37°C or customize your warmth with 10 heater speeds (App-only). (3)
Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud Technology
Enjoy hygienic humidification of up to 380 ml/h with NanoCloud technology. Its ultra fine mist releases up to 99.9% fewer bacteria than ultrasonic humidifiers (4,5). When the water tank is full, the device humidifies in all modes. In Humidification mode, you can set your desired humidity level between 30-70%.
Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation
In sleep mode, the device is quieter than a whisper with only 21 dB(A) of noise levels (6). The light sensor detects when the room is dark, automatically turning off the lights to minimize disturbance.
3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles
3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (7) — smaller than the smallest known virus!
Removes allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells, and gases
Breathe easier with continuous air purification in all modes, removing 99.99% of allergens, 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria, as well as reducing harmful gases and odors - safely, with no ions, chemicals, or ozone emissions. (8-11)
Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality
Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real time, immediately reacting to any changes in pollution, temperature or humidity to improve your air quality.
Control your device through the remote or with the Air+ app
Simply use the remote to control your device. For additional functionalities and air quality monitoring, pair the device with the Air+ app. For hands-free convenience, use voice commands with Google Assistant or Alexa.
Wide 350° airflow coverage
Wide 350° rotation evenly distributes air throughout the room, providing comfort for everyone, no matter where you are.
Designed for easy maintenance
Original filters and wicks are engineered for long-lasting performance - up to 36 months for the filters and 6 months for the wick - minimizing hassle and cost. The device calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed. (12)