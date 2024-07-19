With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h.
The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution
Air+ app provides a smart experience that ensures you breathe clean and healthy air. The app keeps track of all indoor and outdoor pollutants and automatically adjust your devices performance, so you dont have to. Air+ keeps you in control, at home or away. Control the air at home with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home (8)
Automatically senses and adapts for best results
The new Self-Adaptive Technology powered by Artificial Intelligence offers you an even smarter experience (12). It thinks, learns and self-adapts to your needs so you don't have to. Its not only reacting to the sensors but also considering room size, outdoor data and behavioral patterns. It automatically provides clean, healthy air while keeping noise and energy levels to minimum. You can also choose from 4 x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1,2 and Turbo to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.
Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).
Smart sensors for intelligent purification
Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).
Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust
Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.
Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation
In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.
Auto-ambient lighting
The display light automatically adjusts according to the environment in your room, giving you all the benefits without any of the disturbance.
Low energy consumption
Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 55 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.
Air quality display
See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens, gases and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.
Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 135 m2
The 360 degree powerful airflow distributes clean air to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 520 m3/h, purifying rooms thoroughly and protecting you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants. 20 m2 is purified in just 6 minutes. (1)
Long lasting filter with smart change indicator
Long filter lifetime means long-term saving. Philips NanoProtect HEPA filters help you save money in the long term vs other leading air purifiers (14). Check the filter lifetime indicator in your purifiers digital display, to know when it is time to replace the filter.
Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air (13)
Only Philips air purifiers have a 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 micronS (4). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration with higher energy efficiency (12). Certified by the European Center for allergy Research Foundation.
(1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) 520 ㎥/h by the room size of 48 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
(2)CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015. Following improvements in our testing method and production quality control, we upgraded the CADR values of our products. If you buy a product where this info is not updated on the box yet, rest assured that the product performs at the higher specification mentioned online.
(3)Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5 ㎥ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1). An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency)
(4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(5)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
(6)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
(7)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2012
(8)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location
(9)The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.
(12)Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801
(13)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory
(14)Savings based on advertised lifetime of filter and pricing per on brand websites or retailers, Netherlands, 21 June 22.