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  • Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1)

    2000i Series Air Purifier

    AC2936/13

    Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1)

    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 380 m³/h.

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    2000i Series Air Purifier

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    Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1)

    99.9% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (3,4,7)

    • Purifies rooms up to 98 m²
    • 380 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
    • Connected with CleanHome+ app
    High performance suitable for rooms of up to 98 m²

    High performance suitable for rooms of up to 98 m²

    360° airflow intake effectively covers rooms up to 98 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 380 m³/hr (2) CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in only 6 min. (1)

    HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

    HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

    3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon filter and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (4), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, dust-mite allergens, pet dander, gas and other pollutants (7). Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

    Auto-ambient lighting

    Auto-ambient lighting

    The display light automatically adjusts according to the environment in your room, giving you all the benefits without any of the disturbance.

    Low energy consumption

    Low energy consumption

    Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 46 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.

    Air quality display

    Air quality display

    See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.

    Auto mode and 3x manual speed levels

    Auto mode and 3x manual speed levels

    Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 3x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1 and Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

    Smart filter indicator

    Smart filter indicator

    The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

    Track and control with the app

    Monitor the air quality and control your air purifier anytime, anywhere with the Clean Home+ app. Get alerted when air quality is not right.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Internet connectivity
      Yes

    • Energy efficiency

      Max. power consumption
      46  W
      Stand-by power consumption
      <2  W
      Voltage
      230  V

    • Maintenance

      Recommended filter change
      3 years (6)
      Replacement filter
      FY2180/30
      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Connectivity

      App, connects via Wi-Fi
      Clean Home+
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android devices
      Voice control
      Alexa, Google Home (8)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight
      5.8  kg
      Dimensions (L*W*H)
      274*274*585
      Color(s)
      White, Grey

    • Performance

      CADR (Particle, GB/T)
      380  m³/h
      Room size (NRCC)
      Up to 98 m²
      Filtration layers
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
      Air quality sensor(s)
      PM2.5 particle
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Allergens filtration
      99.99%
      Virus & aerosol filtration
      99.9%

    • Usability

      Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
      15  dB
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Manual speed settings
      3 (Sleep, Speed 1, Turbo)
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring, numerical
      Auto-ambient light
      Yes
      Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
      54 dB (9)

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    • (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) 380 ㎥/h by the room size of 48 m2 (assuming the room is 20 m2 in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
    • (2)CADR tested by a certified third-party lab per GB/T18801-2015. Due to improvements to our testing and quality control, CADR values were upgraded. If packaging isn’t yet updated, rest assured the product meets the higher specifications listed online.
    • (3)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
    • (4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (5)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
    • (6)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values ​​of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
    • (7)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2013
    • (8)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location
    • (9)The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.

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