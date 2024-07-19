Search terms

  Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)
    800 Series Compact Air Purifier

    AC0819/90

    Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)

    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 190 m³/h.

    800 Series Compact Air Purifier

    Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)

    99% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,6)

    • Purifies rooms up to 48 m²
    • 190 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • HEPA filter
    High Performance suitable for rooms of up to 48 m²

    High Performance suitable for rooms of up to 48 m²

    Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 48 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 190 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in less than 16 min. (1)

    Filters 99.5% particles as small as 0.003 microns

    Filters 99.5% particles as small as 0.003 microns

    2-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA and pre-filter captures 99.5% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also tested for coronavirus (4).

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

    Low energy consumption

    Low energy consumption

    Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 20 W power. This is equivalent to a standard light bulb.

    Air quality display

    Air quality display

    See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 with an intuitive color ring

    Auto mode and 2x manual speed levels

    Auto mode and 2x manual speed levels

    Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 2x speed levels: Sleep, Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

    Smart filter indicator

    Smart filter indicator

    The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Energy efficiency

      Max. power consumption
      20  W
      Stand-by power consumption
      <=0.5  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V

    • Maintenance

      Replacement filter HEPA
      HEPA filter FY0194 - 12 months
      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight
      2.4  kg
      Dimensions (L*W*H)
      250*250*367
      Color(s)
      White, Light grey

    • Performance

      CADR (Particle, GB/T)
      190  m³/h
      Room size (NRCC)
      Up to 48 m²
      Filtration layers
      HEPA, Prefilter
      Air quality sensor(s)
      PM2.5 particle
      Particle filtration
      99.5% at 0.003 microns
      Allergens filtration
      99.99%
      Virus & aerosol filtration
      99.9%

    • Usability

      Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
      19  dB
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Cord length
      1.6  m
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Manual speed settings
      2 (Sleep, Turbo)
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring
      Auto-ambient light
      No
      Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
      49 dB (7)

    • (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190 ㎥/h by the room size of 48 m² (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
    • (2) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5㎥ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1). An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency)
    • (3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (4)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
    • (5)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values ​​of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
    • (6)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2011
    • (7)The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.

