Washable groomers have a water tap printed on the back of the handle or located in the user manual.

Washable groomers with a water tap can be cleaned with water, however this does not mean that you can use it to clip or trim your hair in the shower or bath.

To clean these devices, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it with water. Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective grease on the cutter and affect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer. Never immerse the appliance in water.