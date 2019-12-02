Search terms

Car lights - Halogen headlights & replacement bulbs

Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of major car manufacturers
Icon

RacingVision GT200 

Up to 200% brighter light*
RacingVision GT200
Available in:
H4, H7
Go to catalog

X-tremeVision G-force

Up to 130% brighter light*
X-tremeVision G-force
Available in:
H1, H4, H7, H11, HB3/HB4, HIR2 
Go to catalog

LongLife EcoVision

Longer lifetime, less replacement
LongLifeEcoVision
Available in:
H1, H3, H4, H7, H11
Go to catalog

Vision

Up to 30% more vision*
Vision
Available in:
H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3, HB4, H11
Go to catalog
RacingVision GT200 Light color
RacingVision GT200 Beam performance
RacingVision GT200 Lifetime
RacingVision GT200
X-tremeVision G-force light color
X-tremeVision G-force beam performance
X-tremeVision G-force lifetime
X-tremeVision G-force
Longlife EcoVision light color
Longlife EcoVision beam performance
Longlife EcoVision lifetime
Longlife EcoVision
Vision light color
Vision beam performance
Vision lifetime
Vision

VisionPlus
 

Up to 60% more vision*​
VisionPlus
Available in:
H1, H4, H7​
Go to catalog

WhiteVision ultra

Sharp irresistible look
WhiteVision ultra
Available in:
H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
Go to catalog

CrystalVision

Bright white light
CrystalVision
Available in:
H1, H3, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4
Go to catalog

DiamondVision

Ultimate white 5000K light
DiamondVision
Available in:
H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4
Go to catalog
VisionPlus light color
VisionPlus beam performance
VisionPlus lifetime
VisionPlus
WhiteVision ultra light color
WhiteVision ultra beam performance
WhiteVision ultra lifetime
WhiteVision ultra
CrystalVision Light Color
CrystalVision Beam performance
CrystalVision Lifetime
CrystalVision
DiamondVision Light Color
DiamondVision Beam performance
DiamondVision Lifetime
DiamondVision

Images for illustration purposes only.

* Compared to the minimum legal standard

** Lifetime diers per type, indication for H7 only

*** 10 G applies to H4 and H7

**** Non-ECE homologated, for o-road only
