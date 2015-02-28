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    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    BDL4330QL/00

    Stand out

    Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line professional Full HD display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need-with no additional hardware.

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

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    See all Q-Line Series

    Stand out

    Easy-setup 16/7 display.

    • 43"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Full HD
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

    Remote system management through CMND

    Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

    Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

    Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

    Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

    Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      108  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      42.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.49 x 0.49 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 Million
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      3000:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      6.5  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      DICOM
      Clinical D-image

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      • 3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • DVI-D
      • HDMI
      • Component (RCA)
      • Composite (RCA)
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Other connections
      USB
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 15 x 15
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift
      Keyboard control
      • Lockable
      • Hidden
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
      Memory
      • Internal memory access
      • 8GB eMMC
      Start-up
      • Switch on delay
      • Switch on status
      • Wake up on LAN
      Start-up window
      enable / disable Philips logo

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC
      Consumption (On mode)
      87 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      968.2  mm
      Product weight
      8.70  kg
      Set Height
      559.4  mm
      Set Depth
      59.9  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      38.12  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      22.02  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400mm, 200x200 mm,M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.36  inch
      Bezel width
      11.9 (TLR) / 14.9 (B) mm
      Product weight (lb)
      19.18  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      5 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • 3G2
      • 3GP
      • ASF
      • ASX
      • AVI
      • DAT
      • F4V
      • FLV
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MOV
      • MP4
      • MPE
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MTS
      • QT
      • TRP
      • TS
      • TTS
      • VOB
      • WEBM
      • WMV
      • Xvid
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AC3
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • AMR
      • EC3
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • OGA
      • OGG
      • WAV
      • WMA

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • VGA cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • CCC
      • UL/cUL
      • C-Tick
      • BSMI
      • CB
      • GOST
      • CECP
      • EPA

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • RS232 cable
    • VGA cable
    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
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