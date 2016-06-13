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  • Delight your guests Delight your guests Delight your guests

    Professional TV

    65HFL2859T/12

    Delight your guests

    Show your guests how much you care with this affordable Professional TV. You will enjoy dedicated hospitality features like a branded welcome page, installation via USB and menu and control locking.

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    Professional TV

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    Delight your guests

    with pure taste

    • 65" Studio
    • 4K Ultra HD
    • DVB-T2/T/C HEVC
    Greet your guests with a customizable welcome page

    Greet your guests with a customizable welcome page

    A welcome page is displayed each time the TV set is switched on. The welcome page can be branded and customized easily at the time of installation via a simple welcome image in .png format.

    USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

    USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

    Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

    USB for multimedia playback

    USB for multimedia playback

    Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

    4K Ultra HD: resolution like you’ve never seen it before

    See TV like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide an image so refined, so lifelike, it’s a window to a new world.

    One combined channel list for Analog and Digital channels

    One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to zapp seemless between Analogue and Digital channels.

    Advanced volume control to avoid guest disturbance

    With advanced volume control you can install the start-up volume of the TV and predifine the volume range with which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and avoiding disturbance of next door guests.

    Prevent unauthorized use by local control locking

    By disabling or enabling the local control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorized use of the TV via the control buttons, saving the hotelier overheads.

    Installation menu locking

    Prevents unauthorized access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reinstalling costs.

    Low power consumption

    Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      65  inch
      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      164  cm
      Display
      4K Ultra HD LED
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      4000
      Panel resolution
      3840x2160p
      Viewing angle
      178º (H) / 178º (V)

    • Supported Display Resolution

      HDMI
      Up to 3840x2160p@60Hz
      Tuner
      • T2 HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
      • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
      USB
      • HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
      • Others: up to 1920x1080@60Hz

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      • DVB-T/T2/C
      • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
      Analog TV
      • PAL
      • SECAM

    • Features

      Ease of use
      • Picture Style
      • Sound Style
      Digital services
      • Subtitles
      • Teletext
      • MHEG
      • Now&Next
      • 8d EPG
      Local control
      Keyboard (6 knobs)

    • Hospitality Features

      Hotel mode
      • Local Control Lock
      • Menu lock
      • Installation Menu Lock
      • Volume limitation (incl. HP)
      Prison mode
      • high security mode
      • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
      Timer
      • Sleep Timer
      • Wake Up Alarm
      Switch On control
      • Channel/Source
      • Picture Style
      • Volume (incl. HP)
      Anti-Theft
      Kensington Lock
      Power control
      Green/fast startup
      Your brand
      Welcome Logo
      Cloning and Firmware update
      • via USB
      • Instant Initial Cloning
      Control
      Block Automatic Channel Update
      Remote Control
      • Cable Strap Ready
      • RC Battery Door Lock
      Channels
      • Combined List
      • Off-Line Channel Editor

    • Healthcare features

      Control
      Multi-Remote Control
      Convenience
      Headphone out

    • Multimedia

      Video playback supported
      • Containers: AVI, MKV
      • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      • HEVC
      • TS
      Music formats supported
      • MP3
      • AAC
      • WAV
      • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
      Subtitle formats supported
      • SRT
      • SSA SUB
      • ASS
      • SMI
      • TXT
      Picture formats supported
      • BMP
      • JPG
      • PNG
      Supp. Video Resolution on USB
      up to 1920x1080p@30Hz
      Multimedia connections
      USB

    • Audio

      Sound output Power
      16 (2x8)  W
      Speakers
      • 2.0
      • Down Firing
      Sound Features
      • Equalizer
      • Balance
      • AVL
      • Incredible surround
      • Dynamic Bass
      • Dolby MS10

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
      Ambient temperature
      5 °C to 45 °C
      Standby power consumption
      <0.3 W
      Energy Label Class
      A+
      Eu Energy Label power
      118  W
      Power Saving Features
      Eco mode
      Annual energy consumption
      172  kW·h

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Remote Control 22AV1407A/12
      • 2x AAA batteries
      • Edge Stand
      • Warranty Leaflet
      • Legal and Safety brochure
      Optional
      Setup RC 22AV9573A

    • Connectivity Bottom

      HDMI1
      • HDMI 2.0
      • HDCP 2.2
      Antenna
      IEC-75
      Digital Audio out
      Optical
      VGA input
      15 pin D-sub

    • Connectivity Side

      USB2
      USB 2.0
      Common Interface Slot
      CI+ 1.3
      HDMI2
      • HDMI 2.0
      • HDCP 2.2
      • ARC
      Headphone out
      Mini-Jack

    • Connectivity Rear

      Scart
      • CVBS
      • RGB
      • SVHS
      Component
      YPbPr + L/R cinch
      AV input
      CVBS shared with YPbPr
      USB1
      USB 2.0

    • Connectivity Enhancements

      EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
      • One touch play
      • System Standby
      • RC pass through

    • Design

      Colour
      Black

    • Dimensions

      Product weight
      36.9  kg
      Set Width
      1460  mm
      Set width (with stand)
      1460  mm
      Wall mount compatible
      • M6
      • 400 x 400 mm
      Set Height
      838  mm
      Set Depth
      50  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      903  mm
      Set depth (with stand)
      345  mm
      Product weight (+stand)
      37.5  kg

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Batteries for remote control
    • Remote Control
    • Table top stand
    • Warranty leaflet
    Badge-D2C

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