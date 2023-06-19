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    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

    65BDL3052E/00

    Interactive education display

    The Philips E-Line touch display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 20 touchpoints. Powered by Android and featuring a toughened anti-glare glass, it’s made to withstand heavy daily usage in the classroom.

    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

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    See all E-Line series

    Interactive education display

    Featuring multi-touch technology

    • 65"
    • Powered by Android
    • Multi-touch
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

    WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

    Display Surface

    Anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-fingerprint, 7 MoH hardness.

    Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

    Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

    Whiteboard mode built-in

    Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      163.9  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      65  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.372(H) x 0.372 (V) [mm]
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 B
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Panel technology
      ADS
      Operating system
      Android 8.0
      OS UI resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
      Video input
      • DVI-D (x1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
      • USB 2.0 (x4)
      • USB-C (up to 65W)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • micro SD
      • USB-B (x3)
      External control
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape (18/7)
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      • AC Out
      • Smart Insert
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x15 W

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      155  W
      Consumption (Max)
      376 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 832 x 624, 75Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60,67,75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 2160p, 30, 60Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      100x100mm, 6xM4L6
      Set Width
      1494.3  mm
      Set Height
      883.2  mm
      Weight
      43.15  kg
      Set Depth
      99.5mm(D_Max)/78.5mm(D_Wallmount)  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      58.83  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      34.77  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.92 (D_Max)/3.09(D_Wallmount)  inch
      Bezel width
      17.8mm(T/R/L) x 31.7mm(B)

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      52.7  kg
      Product with packaging (lb)
      116.18  lb
      Product without stand (kg)
      43.15  kg
      Product without stand (lb)
      95.13  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20~60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • H.263
      • H.264
      • H.265
      • MPEG1/2
      • MPEG4
      • VP9
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • MPEG
      • HEAAC

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      2 x A53 + 2 x A73
      GPU
      ARM Mali G51
      Memory
      3GB DDR3
      Storage
      16GB EMMC

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • Cleaning cloth (x1)
      • HDMI Cable (3m) (x1)
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • Remote control & AAA batteries
      • RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
      • Touch Pen (x2)
      • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
      • RS232 cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • Cable clip (x3)
      • AC switch cover & Screw x1
      • DVI-D cable
      • USB cover and screws
      Optional accessories
      Interact dongles

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Dutch
      • Danish
      • English
      • French
      • Finnish
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Norwegian
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      5 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class A
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • EAC
      • EMF
      • ETL

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      0-gap Infrared touch
      Touch points
      20 simultaneous touch points
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      • Anti-Glare
      • Tempered safety glass 7MOHS

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Optional accessories: Interact dongles
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