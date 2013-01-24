Home
Professional TV

50HFL4014/12
  Flexible control
    Professional TV

    50HFL4014/12

    Flexible control

    Surprise and delight with a professional Full HD IPTV. Cost-effective central management, quick installation, and a customizable UI make this a flexible solution. Philips world-renowned picture quality always engages.

    Professional TV

    Flexible control

    Flexible control

    Professional TV

    Flexible control

      Flexible control

      Pro System TV

      • PrimeSuite
      • Full HD

      Be seen. Brand the TV's UI with your logo

      Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), which you can customize with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colors to the search bar to increase the visibility of your brand.

      MyChoice compatible. Built-in pay-to-view solution

      Offer pay-to-view content in any situation-from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code or a card.

      IPTV. Provide channels over IP. Install your own UI

      Provide channels over IP. Install your own user interface (UI), which can be stored on a central server and sent to the TV over IP. Once the UI is on the TV it can also be stored locally. You'll benefit from flexibility and rapid installation-whether you're personalizing your Philips Pro System TVs or centralizing system management.

      CMND & Control. Operate, update, maintain

      Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs, updating software, and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more.

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        • LED Full HD
        • D-LED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        126  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        50  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        178º (H) / 178º (V)

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        16 (2x8)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5W Mono 8Ohm
        Sound Features
        • DTS-HD
        • Dolby Atmos Compatible
        • Dolby MS12D
        • AVL
        • Incredible surround

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
        Analog TV
        PAL
        IP Playback
        • Multicast
        • Unicast

      • Connectivity Rear

        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        Ethernet (LAN)
        RJ-45
        Antenna
        IEC-75
        External Control
        RJ-48
        HDMI2
        HDMI 1.4
        USB2
        USB 2.0
        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack

      • Connectivity Side

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3.2
        USB1
        USB 2.0
        HDMI1
        HDMI 1.4
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        HDMI
        • MHL 2.0 (HDMI1)
        • ARC (HDMI2)
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        LAN
        Wake up on LAN
        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface

      • Features

        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now&Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        • HbbTV
        • Subtitles
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        Local control
        Joystick

      • Hospitality Features

        Apps
        YouTube
        Your brand
        • Customizable Home Screen
        • Location Name (Geonames ID)
        • CMND&Create
        • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
        • Welcome Logo
        CMND&Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Remote Management over IP/RF
        • CMND&Create
        • TV Group management
        CMND&Check-In
        • Guest Name
        • Guest Language
        Languages
        Guest language control
        Clock
        • On-screen Clock
        • Optional External Clock
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Wake Up On Channel
        • Wake up Sounds
        Remote Control
        • Low Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
        Control
        • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF/IP
        Interactive DRM
        • VSecure
        • Playready Smoothstreaming
        Power control
        • Quick Start Mode
        • Auto Power ON
        • WoLAN
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Format
        • Volume
        • Picture Style
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Hotel mode
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        Prison mode
        • high security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Healthcare RC compatible
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        • Headphone Detection
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • VP9
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SMI
        • TXT
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture formats supported
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Edge Stand
        • Remote Control 22AV1904A/12
        • 2xAAA Batteries
        • Power Cord
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        Optional
        • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
        • External Clock 22AV1860A/12
        • DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
        • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
        Energy Label Class
        A++
        Eu Energy Label power
        48  W
        Annual energy consumption
        71  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1128  mm
        Set Height
        655  mm
        Set Depth
        82/86  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1128  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        715  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        214,5  mm
        Product weight
        11.3  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        11.6  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • 200 x 200 mm
        • M6

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Warranty leaflet
      • Power cord
      • Table top stand

