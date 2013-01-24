Dynamic Panel Connect

Mix and match each of the Philips L-Line 7000 LED panel sizes to form a single display of any shape and dimension. Dynamic flexible alignment pins ensure a perfect fit in any circumstance - resulting in a smooth, seamless display surface. For added convenience and efficiency, each LED panel features openings on each side to allow for versatile wired connection between the LED panels and any external input connection. Openings on the top and bottom of the LED panel can be popped out in case access is only available from the top or bottom of the panel.