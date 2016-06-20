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    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    32BDL4050D/00

    Inform. Effortlessly

    Make it clear with a powerful D-Line professional FHD display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control, and reliable connectivity. Even in areas that are hard to network.

    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

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    Inform. Effortlessly

    Smart, powerful 24/7 display.

    • 32"
    • Powered by Android
    • 400cd/m²
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

    Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

    CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

    Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

    Integrated mPCIe slot for optional 4G/LTE module

    Easily connect 4G/LTE modules to your Philips professional display. The integrated mPCIe slot enables your display to communicate with other devices that share the same wireless connectivity. Invaluable if you're installing displays in locations such as banks or government buildings, where you cannot get onto the local network.

    Proof of Play for Android content. Know what's playing

    Be sure your Android-powered Philips Professional Display is showing the right content-even when you're not there. When playing content via the embedded media player, you can set up your display to take automatic screenshots at regular intervals. Screenshots are stored on the display's internal memory, and you can choose to receive them via email.

    Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

    Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      80.01  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      31.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.36375 x 0.36375 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      400  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.77 million
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1100:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      10  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Progressive scan
      Operating system
      Android 4.4.4

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • DisplayPort (1.2)
      • HDMI (x2)
      • DVI-D
      • VGA (via DVI)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      • micro SD
      • micro USB
      Video output
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI-I
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (24/7)
      • Portrait (24/7)
      Picture in picture
      PIP
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 15 x 15
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • DVI
      • VGA
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      • DisplayPort
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      G sensor
      Network controllable
      • RJ45
      • RS232
      • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
      • HDMI (One Wire)

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Consumption (EPA 6.0)
      44  W
      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      53  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.4 W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 480i, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      724.8  mm
      Product weight
      6.0  kg
      Set Height
      424.3  mm
      Set Depth
      56.40  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      28.5  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      16.7  inch
      Wall Mount
      200 x 200 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.22  inch
      Bezel width
      10.7 mm (T/L/R), 15.7 mm (B)
      Product weight (lb)
      13.23  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • TS
      • 3GP
      • AVI
      • FLV
      • MOV
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PDF
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • WMA
      • MP1
      • MP2

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Quad Core Cortex A9 1.8GHz
      GPU
      ARM Mali400 Quad Core 533MHz
      Memory
      2GB DDR3
      Storage
      16GB EMMC

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • AC Power Cord
      Included Accessories
      • Edge Alignment Kit (1 )-2pcs
      • Edge Alignment Kit (2)-1pcs
      • Logo guide
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • Thumb Screw
      Stand
      Universal Stand (Small Size)(Optional)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Spanish
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Italian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • CCC
      • C-Tick
      • RoHS
      • GOST
      • BSMI
      • CB
      • J-Moss
      • PSE
      • VCCI

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    • RS232 cable
    • AC Power Cord
    Badge-D2C

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