22AV9574A/12
  Professional setup remote
    Professional TV

    22AV9574A/12

    Professional setup remote

    Install and configure your Philips Professional TVs with ease. With its unique green coloring, this professional setup remote is easy to spot. You'll never pick up the wrong remote again.

    Professional TV

    Professional setup remote

    Professional setup remote

    Professional TV

    Professional setup remote

      Professional setup remote

      Easy installation

      • Remote Control

      Master remote for quick TV installation and setup

      Easily set up and configure your Philips Professional TVs.

      Easily distinguishable green design

      This Philips Professional Setup Remote Control features an eye-catching green design, so it can be quickly distinguished from standard remotes.

      Android shortcut buttons. Easily set up Android TVs

      Dedicated buttons make it easy to configure and manage your Android TV.

      Manage MyChoice from the remote

      Control MyChoice directly from the remote.

      Technical Specifications

      • Battery

        Type
        2xAAA (Not Included)

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        205x53x20 mm

      • Packaging Data

        Quantity
        1

