22AV1860A/12
  USB clock for Professional TVs
    USB clock for Professional TVs

    This accessory is created specifically for Professional TVs. It provides an efficient solution for permanent time display in guest rooms and can be conveniently attached to the TV via USB. There is no additional power source needed.

    USB clock for Professional TVs

      USB clock for Professional TVs

      • External USB clock

      The display time is automatically linked to the TV time

      This clock is always accurate without a need to set the time separately. Via the USB connection the display automatically syncs with the accurate time that the TV receives via the broadcast signal.

      Easy clock visibility in a hotel room

      The clear and high quality clock display combines easy visibility from throughout the hotel room with pleasant luminosity to avoid disturbance during the night.

      Adjustable brightness for different environments

      The luminosity of the clock display can be configured to different levels and be switched off completely.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hospitality Features

        Clock
        • Auto Time Download
        • Auto Brightness Sensor

      • Compatibility

        Works with
        • 3000 series
        • 4000 series
        • 5000 series
        • 6000 series
        • 7000 series

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        0.035  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        70 x 28 x 21 mm

          • For continuous functioning of clock, TV needs to be set to "Fast Standby Mode"

