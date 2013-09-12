Home
Philips automotive lighting partners

Teo Martin Motorsport team in the International GT Open with a McLaren 650S GT3

International GT Open
Msi Race Tech Institute
24 hours of SPA
About Teo Martin team


With a sporting career that began in the 80s, and after many successes, Teo Martin Motorsport team relaunched its activity in 2015 winning in the International GT Open with a McLaren 650S GT3, driven by Miguel Ramos and Alvaro Parente.

After that achievement, the team became new International GT Open teams champions in 2016 plus two teams vicechampionships in 2017 and 2019 and one drivers vice championship in 2017.


Teo Martín Motorsport grew up in the Euroformula Open with one teams and drivers vice championship plus a rookie title all in 2018 season and settled in World Series Formula V8 3.5 with one win, several podiums and rookie title in 2017 too Junior Team in national and international go-karts competitions and own simracing team complete Teo Martín Motorsport programs that year.


In addition to these programs, the Spanish team entered two cars in 2019 Spanish Touring Car Championship winning all the titles (Drivers, Teams, Constructors and Rookies) plus one more program in Spanish Carcross Championship (Overall P3 in Junior class).

For greater safety and visibility during the race, the support car will use the latest in headlight-bulb technology

Philips X-tremeUltinon LED

Philips X-tremeUltinon lamps offer a 12-year life, improved thermal resistance and low energy consumption. The Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lamp beam provides up to 250% more brightness and has a colour temperature of 5,800 K.

Philips RacingVision

Philips RacingVision car bulbs are the perfect choice for passionate drivers. With an incredible performance of up to 150% more brightness*, you'll be able to react faster for a safer, more exciting driving experience.

LED Professional work light

Philips LED inspection lamps RCH10S, PEN20S, PJH10, RCH5S, HDL10 feature powerfull LED for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, up to 6000K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.


Get to know our riders

 

Teo Martín Motorsport has confirmed that Marcelo Hahn and Allam Khodair will be participating in 2020 for the International GT Open title in Pro-Am class.

riders

Marcelo Hahn (Sao Paulo, 1968) is a Brazilian pilot who started racing professionally in the 2005 Masserati Brazil Trophy for three seasons until, in 2008, he first climbed into a GT3 in the Brazilian Championship to achieve the runner-up in the next two years. It would be in 2013 when he would achieve his first title in the South American Championship. 


Since 2017 he has participated in the International GT Open in the ProAm category, in which he has finished third in the last two seasons. 


This year he will seek the title again at the controls of the McLaren 720S GT3 of the Teo Martín Motorsport team.

Allam Khodair (Sao Paulo, 1981) is a Brazilian driver who, after his time in karting, started to run professionally in 2002 in the Brazilian Formula Renault 2.0, where he finished third overall, and later won the title of the Brazilian Formula Renault one year later. 
 

His stage in formulas concludes in the 2004 season where he focuses on touring car competitions in Brazil until he made the leap to the GT3 in 2008 at the Brazilian Championship. 
 

Since 2017 he participates in the International GT Open in the ProAm category and this year he will seek the title of his category again at the controls of the McLaren 720S GT3 of the Teo Martin Motorsport team.

Venues and dates of the competiton


GT Sport today announced the 2020 race calendar of the International GT Open.

The 2020 International GT Open maintains its structure of 7 two-race events, all in top F.1 tracks.

Venues


HUNGARORING (Hungary)
CIRCUIT PAUL RICARD (France)
RED BULL RING (Austria)
MONZA (Italy)

SPA - FRANCORCHAMPS (Belgium)
BARCELONA (Spain)

Dates*


8-9 August
20-23 August 
12-13 September 
26-27 September

16-18 October
29-01 November

* Due to the current situation, the race dates might change. Kindly visit our page closer to date for more updates.

  • Hungary race
    Hungaroring race track
    Opening year
    1986
    Length
    4,381 km
    Altitude
    Up to 220m
    Total turns
    14
    Left turns
    6
    Right turns
    8
  • Circuit Paul Ricard race
    Circuit Paul Ricard race track
    Opening year
    1970
    Length
    5,840 km
    Altitude
    Up to 427m
    Total turns
    15
    Left turns
    6
    Right turns
    9
  • Redbull race
    Red Bull Ring race track
    Opening year
    1969
    Length
    4,326 km
    Altitude
    Up to 660m
    Total turns
    10
    Left turns
    3
    Right turns
    7
  • Monza race
    Monza race track
    Opening year
    1921
    Length
    5,793 km
    Altitude
    Up to 160m
    Total turns
    11
    Left turns
    4
    Right turns
    7
  • Spa Francorchamps race
    Spa Francorchamps race track
    Opening year
    1924
    Length
    7,004 km
    Altitude
    Up to 410m
    Total turns
    20
    Left turns
    9
    Right turns
    11
  • Circuit de Barcelone race
    Circuit de Barcelone race track
    Opening year
    1991
    Length
    4,655 km
    Altitude
    Up to 109m
    Total turns
    16
    Left turns
    8
    Right turns
    8
    about GT open

    About International GT Open


    In 2020, the International GT Open will play its 15th season, confirming itself as one of the main Pro-Am platforms in Europe. 

     

    Since its inauguration in 2006 the championship has enjoyed a constant expansion and a growing success with a calendar of seven tests, all in Formula 1 circuits, 12 manufacturers and 30 cars on the track and a large television coverage with up to 72 countries live and 33 in deferred.

    International GT gallery

