Philips product warranty

All of Philips Consumer Lifestyle products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver high-quality performance, ease of use and installation. In case you encounter any difficulties while installing or using your product, we recommend that you first consult the operating instructions or the information in the support section of this website.
In the unlikely event of failure during the warranty period, Philips Consumer Lifestyle, (hereinafter referred to as ‘Philips’), offers free repair or service within the territories of Pakistan. Please verify that the country indicated in the heading of this document is equal to the country where you intend to use your Philips product.
The warranty begins on the date of purchase and expires at the end of the period indicated below. If any defect due to faulty materials and/or workmanship occurs within the warranty period, Philips will repair or service the product for free and the warranty will continue from the date of original purchase.
The Philips warranty applies, provided the product has been handled properly for its intended use and in accordance with the operating instructions. When claiming repairs under warranty, customers are required to provide the Philips Warranty card and purchase receipts.
The warranty does not cover for the losses consequent in nature, including but not limited to loss of data or loss of business.
The Philips Warranty does not apply if:
- The purchase documents have been altered in any way or made illegible.
- The model- and/or serial number on the product has been altered, removed or made illegible.
- The purchase documents and Warranty card are not provided when servicing is required
- Repairs or product modifications and alterations have been carried out by unauthorized service organizations or personnel.
- The product is being used for commercial purpose.
- The defect is caused by abuse or misuse of the product or by environmental conditions that are not in conformance with the recommended operations of the product.
- The defect is caused by connection to peripherals, additional equipment or accessories other than those recommended by Philips.
- The unit has been damaged - including but not limited to damage by pets, lightning, abnormal voltage, water or fire, natural disaster or transport accident.
- The product is defective due to wear of parts, which can be considered as consumable parts by their nature
- The accessories/parts such as battery, blade, drive coupling, dust bag, filter and any other external accessories/parts, which are worn out from normal use
- The product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured, approved and/or authorized for the country where you use the product, which might occur in instances where the product has been purchased in another country other than that of its intended use.
- In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the operating instructions carefully for additional support, before contacting respective Philips
Consumer Care Centre for assistance. The contact details are available on this website.
Prior to contacting Philips Consumer Care Centre, please have available:
- the original invoice or cash receipt, indicating the date of purchase, dealer name and model number of the product
- the product serial number or production week as indicated on the product.
The model number and serial number or production week can be found in the battery compartment or on the back or bottom of the product.
|
Product category
|
Warranty period
|
Domestic Appliances
|
24 months
|
Shaving & Beauty
|
24 months
|
Sonicare
|
24 months
|
Mother & Child care
*Electronic products only
|
24 months
Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver
In the unlikely event of a failure of the product, Philips will arrange for your Philips product to be serviced, free-of-charge when you inform us of the defect within the warranty period, provided that the product was used in accordance with the user manual (e.g. in the intended environment). For some product categories a partner company of Philips is the warrantor of the product; please check the documentation supplied with your product.
If you offer your product for service in Pakistan, but you purchased the product abroad, Philips will endeavor to have your product serviced against the warranty terms of the country where you purchased the product.
This document only applies to consumer products. For professional
The warranty period starts on the date of purchase as stated on your proof-of-purchase and expires at the end of the period indicated in the section “Warranty period” below. If you require service but you lost your proof-of-purchase or the retailer is unknown to Philips (e.g. a seller on an on-line auction channel), the warranty period shall be deemed to have started three months from the date of manufacture indicated on the product or derived from the serial number. If you require service for products without production date or serial number on the product a valid proof-of-purchase is required.
Where a repair is not possible or not commercially viable, Philips may replace the product with a new or refurbished product of similar functionality. After a repair, firmware upgrade or replacement the warranty period will continue from the date of the original purchase.
The warranty does not cover consequential damages (including but not limited to loss of data or loss of income), nor compensation for activities done by yourself, such as regular maintenance, installing firmware updates or saving or restoring data.
The warranty excludes, or does not apply:
- If the proof-of-purchase has been altered in any way or is made illegible.
- If the model number, serial number or production date code on the product has been altered, removed or made illegible.
- If repairs or product modifications have been carried out by unauthorized service organizations or persons.
- If the defect is the result of excessive use outside the intended purpose, e.g. non-stop use in a commercial environment.
- If the defect is caused by abuse of the product or by environmental conditions that are not in conformance with the user manual of the product.
- If the defect is caused by connecting peripherals, additional equipment or accessories other than those recommended in the user manual.
- If the unit has been damaged, including but not limited to damage by animals, lightning, abnormal voltage, fire, natural disaster, transportation or water (unless the user manual expressly states that the product may be rinsed).
- For normal wear and tear defects, or by their nature consumable parts (e.g. vacuum cleaner bags, or filter cartridges.
- If the product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured or approved for use in the country where you use the product, which might occur when you imported the product.
- If the product does not function properly due to problems with access to, or connection with service providers, such as interruptions in the access networks (e.g. TV cable, satellite or internet), faults on the subscriber's or the correspondent's line, local network fault (cabling, file server, user's line) and faults in the transmission network (interference, scrambling, faults or poor network quality).
- To third party applications used on- or with your products.
In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the user manual carefully and/or consult the support section of this web site before contacting your dealer or Philips. To obtain service within the warranty period please contact the consumer contact center via one of the contact methods indicated on this web site. When your product is no longer within warranty, in some countries, you can contact the nearest authorized service center directly. If available, you can find the addresses of the service centers on this website.
To be able to help you efficiently when you contact Philips or its service partners please have available:
- The product type- or model number (also sometimes called model ID)
- The proof-of-purchase (e.g. original invoice or cash receipt) indicating the date of purchase, dealer name and model number of the product; and
- The product serial number or production date code as specified on the product.
The model number, the serial number or production date code (if available) can be found in the battery compartment or on the back or bottom of the product.
Warranty period
The warranty period in Pakistan for the product categories mentioned in the heading of this document is 12 months, with the following exceptions:
|
Exception
|
Warranty period
|
PC Monitors
|
36 months