My Philips blender is not working

If your Philips blender does not start working, there might be some possible causes. Find out how here to resolve this.

The power cord is not plugged to the socket

Please check that the power cord is correctly plugged to the socket.

The safety lock is locked

Your blender will not start working while the safety lock is locked. Please put the blender jar in the correct position so the built-in safety lock is unlocked.

For this, make sure you have turned the blender jar, mill, chopper or tumbler in clockwise all the way until a “click” sound is heard.

Whale Blender Locking - v2.JPG

The overheat protection system was triggered

In this case, the overheat protection switched off your Philips Blender to prevent damage due to overheating. This can happen when processing ingredients that are too thick.

Please, switch off the blender and unplug it. Let it cool down at room temperature. Then you can plug it and switch it on again.

It could have a recognizable odor as a result, but do not worry about that, your Philips Blender is safe to use.

The rotary knob is not pointing to "OFF"

Make sure the knob is pointing to “OFF” before you switch on the blender. After that, rotate it to the desired program.

If these steps have not solved the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

