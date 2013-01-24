My Philips Juicer gives off an unpleasant smell
If your Philips Juicer has a bad or unpleasant smell, check our troubleshooting advice below to simply solve this yourself.
-
The juicer is used for the first time
- It is very common for a new appliance to give off an unpleasant smell or emit some smoke the first few times you use it. This will stop after you have used your Philips Juicer a number of times.
-
Many ingredients are juiced and the appliance operated too long
- The appliance may also give off an unpleasant smell or emit some smoke if you juice too many ingredients, if you juice very hard ingredients (e.g. leeks) or if you let the appliance operate too long. In these cases, switch off your Philips Juicer and let it cool down for at least 30 minutes.
Did these solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance