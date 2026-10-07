My Philips Epilator is not working

2 year warranty
If your Philips epilator isn’t working properly, there could be several reasons. Use the guide below to solve the issue.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE225/00.
Can epilating damage lymphatic vessels in my armpit?
How do I use the attachments of my Philips epilator?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?