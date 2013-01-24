My Philips Airfryer does not switch on
If your Philips Airfryer does not switch on, please read our troubleshooting advice below to simply solve this yourself.
-
No time has been set or cooking time is too short (Analog Airfryer)
-
- Please turn your analog timer to your desired cooking time.
- If your desired cooking time is less than 10 minutes, please turn your timer to approx. 15 minutes and then turn it back to your desired shorter cooking time.
-
Drawer is not closed completely
- Please make sure that your drawer is closed completely. If the drawer is not closed completely the pan detection switch is not deactivated and therefore device does not start heating.
-
Too many appliances are plugged into the same socket
- If too many appliances are plugged into the same socket, then your Philips Airfryer might not work. Please, unplug the other appliances or use another socket.
-
Plug is not properly inserted into the socket
- Please make sure the plug of your Airfryer is correctly inserted into the socket. For analog devices it may be the case that the timer is ticking but device is not heating. If that is the case, please make sure that the plug of your Airfryer is correctly inserted into the socket.
If the solutions mentioned above do not resolve your issue, please contact our Consumer Care team for further assistance.