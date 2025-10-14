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  • Built to perform, ready for any challenge. Built to perform, ready for any challenge. Built to perform, ready for any challenge.

    9000 Series AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum & Wash

    XW9463/10

    Built to perform, ready for any challenge.

    Tackle every type of mess with the fastest brushes in the world*. Remove dust, dirt, stains and liquid messes in one go. With brushes that rotate at 4000 RPM, ensuring the brushes are continuously rinsed, and your floor always clean.

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    9000 Series AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum & Wash

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    Built to perform, ready for any challenge.

    The fastest brushes in the world*

    • Patented AquaSpin brushes: 4,000 RPM of cleaning force.
    • Tackle every type of mess!
    • Up to 55 min runtime*
    • High-Speed Auto-Clean: let us do the work!
    • Clean with fresh water, every time: PowerCyclone Aqua
    Tackle all - Remove dust, dirt, stains and liquids in one go

    Tackle all - Remove dust, dirt, stains and liquids in one go

    Clean every surface and every type of mess! Remove dust and dirt from carpets to hard floors, with our powerful dry-stick module. For a spotlessly mopped floor in one sweep, activate or powerful wet & vac module!

    High-Speed Auto-Clean: let us do the work!

    High-Speed Auto-Clean: let us do the work!

    AquaTrio automatically cleans itself after every use, removing moisture, dirt, and bacteria. No manual cleaning required. Always clean and ready to go.

    Clean with fresh water, every time: PowerCyclone Aqua.

    Clean with fresh water, every time: PowerCyclone Aqua.

    PowerCyclone Aqua efficiently separates and locks dirt and dirty water, enabling a constant flow of fresh water running through the brushes and on the floor.

    Dual brush power removes more wet & dry dirt with every go

    Dual brush power removes more wet & dry dirt with every go

    Two brushes working together for a deeper clean. They clean in both the forward and backward stroke, to pick up more wet and dry dirt*** with every pass. Make every move count!

    Deep 180◦, flat reach deep under low furniture

    Deep 180◦, flat reach deep under low furniture

    Thanks to 180 degrees device flexibility, it even cleans hard-to-reach areas and enables exceptional maneuverability.

    Reveal hidden wet & dry dirt thanks to LED nozzles

    Reveal hidden wet & dry dirt thanks to LED nozzles

    LED lights on both the wet and the dry nozzle reveal hidden dust, dirt, stains, spills, hair and crumbs. Great to highlight in darker spots, like under low furniture.

    Clean more, refill less thanks to generous tank capacity

    Clean more, refill less thanks to generous tank capacity

    Our 500 ml clean water tank and 400 ml dirty water tank let you clean everything in one go—without interruptions. Finish your entire session in one fill.

    Ideal for pet owners: easily clean daily pet messes

    Ideal for pet owners: easily clean daily pet messes

    It has never been so easy to clean up after your pet, from the (wet) dirt they bring in from outside to the hairs they leave on upholstery.

    Handheld and accessories for ultimate versatility

    Handheld and accessories for ultimate versatility

    Transform your stick vacuum into a handheld cleaner that tackles sofas, corners, tables, and more—especially with the Mini Turbo Brush and crevice tool.

    Patented AquaSpin brushes: 4,000 RPM of cleaning force.

    Patented AquaSpin brushes: 4,000 RPM of cleaning force.

    Engineered with AquaSpin Technology, it has the fastest brushes in the world*, that always stay clean - during & after use.* *In cordless wet & dry stick vacuum cleaner category, based on Rotations Per Minute of the brush, tested against high-end models, 2025

    Up to 55 min runtime** for uninterrupted cleaning

    Up to 55 min runtime** for uninterrupted cleaning

    One charge, one clean: vacuum and mop every area you need without interruption. Cover Up to 285 m2! **

    3-in-1 cleaning: A tool for every surface

    3-in-1 cleaning: A tool for every surface

    One device, endless possibilities. Switch to Vacuum Mode for quick dry cleaning—perfect for carpets, rugs, and hard floor touch-ups. Need detail? Handheld Mode tackles upholstery and furniture. And for spotless floors, our mopping module delivers a flawless clean in one sweep.

    Technical Specifications

    • Performance

      Cyclone
      PowerCyclone Aqua
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging time
      4 hours
      Airflow (max)
      840 l/min
      Battery voltage
      25.2 V
      Brush technology
      AquaSpin 4000
      Brush speed
      4000 RPM
      Interchangeable batteries
      Yes
      Runtime in Vacuum only normal mode
      58 minutes
      Runtime in Vacuum&Wash intensive mode
      26 minutes
      Runtime in Vacuum&Wash normal mode
      38 minutes
      Runtime in Vacuum only intensive mode
      25 minutes

    • Usability

      Clean water tank capacity
      450 ml
      Dirty water tank capacity
      420 ml
      Usable detergents
      Philips floor cleaner XV1792
      Surface coverage per battery
      Up to 285m²
      LEDs Vacuum&Wash nozzle
      Yes
      LEDs Vacuum only nozzle
      Yes
      Indicator for full dirty water tank
      Yes

    • Filtration

      Filter system
      3 stage cyclonic action

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Accessories included
      • Cleaning brush
      • Long crevice tool
      • Philips Floor Cleaning Solution
      • After-clean and storage station
      • Mini turbo brush

    • Design

      Color
      Deep black

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      100% recycled material

    • Product weight and dimension

      Dimensions After-clean & Storage station
      L 48 x W 34.5 x H 52 cm
      Dimensions in Vacuum & Wash Setup
      L 25 x W 27x H 114 cm
      Dimensions in Vacuum only setup
      L 30 x W 26 x H 118 cm
      Weight in Vacuum&Wash setup
      4.2 kg
      Weight in Vacuum only setup
      3.0 kg

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    • *In cordless wet & dry stick vacuum cleaner category, based on Rotations Per Minute of the brush, tested against high-end models, 2025
    • ** Depends on usage and modes
    • ***In normal mode for vacuuming and mopping

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