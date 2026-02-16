XV1882/20
Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!
Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads offer excellent floor cleaning performance. Designed for efficiency, these reusable pads last up to 6 months, making them perfect for a sustainable clean. Keep your floors spotless.See all benefits
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Clean hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors like laminate, non-textured tiles, vinyl, wood like parquet, cast floor and stone.
Patented OneUp technology pumps clean water onto the floor while silently sucking up dirty water, ensuring an efficient electric mopping experience.
Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors. Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads ensure optimal and even wetting with 50% faster drying**
Designed for effortless electric mopping and a mess-free cleaning experience, you can easily remove the Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads without touching the dirt.
Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads are machine-washable, hand-washable, and reusable for up to 6 months, offering a durable and eco-friendly cleaning solution.
Technical specifications
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