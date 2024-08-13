PowerCyclone 7: powerful suction with min battery usage
PowerCyclone 7 & PowerBlade digital motor work together to generate strong airflow speed (up to 660 L/min(3)) energy-efficiently. The result? Picking up dust and dirt thoroughly with higher runtime - especially on hard floors.
Hard floor LED nozzle reveals dust, guiding every move
Make every move count with our LED nozzle, capturing up to 99%(7) of dust and dirt in the highest setting. It illuminates tiny dust particles by shining light at precisely the right angle, so you'll know exactly where to clean. The nozzle is designed to slide extremely close to walls and edges, capturing stubborn particles of dirt. Leave no speck of dust behind.
Replaceable battery lasts up to 40min in Eco, 10 in Turbo(4)
In one charge Philips 2000 Series cleans more than 180 m2 in Eco mode and more than 45 m2 in Turbo mode.(5)
Lightweight and maneuverable design
Glide through the home with the lightweight and easy-to-handle Philips 2000. Its' design is optimised not only to be light but to feel as light as possible in use. The ergonomic handle and balanced distribution of the full stick ensure that the weight is evenly distributed, for the most comfortable experience.
Store & charge in wall mount
No more leaning the vacuum cleaner on the furniture! After usage you can easily store your vacuum cleaner in the wall mount, where it automatically charges to be ready for your next cleaning session.
3-stage filtration system keeps dust securely stored
Capture dust and keep it captured. 97.8%(6) of fine dust and dirt remains sealed inside thanks to three ultra-fine filters. So once it's removed from your floor it stays that way, for clean floors and a healthier home.
Technical Specifications
Use Cases
Suitable for floor types
Hard floors
Handheld option
Yes
Mopping function
No
General Specification
Primary Material
Aluminium & Plastic
Color
Cotton Blue
Cyclone technology
PowerCyclone 7
Settings
Eco, Turbo
Runtime (Eco)
40 min
Runtime (Turbo)
10 min
Airflow (max)
660 l/min
Noise level
< 80 dB
Battery type
Replaceable lithium-ion
Voltage
21.6V
Frequency
50/60Hz
Charging Time
5 hour(s)
Display type
LED
Filter type
3-stage filtration
LED lights
Yes
Warranty
2 years
EU declaration of conformity
Yes
Battery Product
Yes
Functions
Floor Recognition
No
Smart home compatibility
No
Internet connectivity
No
Design
Recycled plastic, incl. accessories
No
Sustainable package
Yes
Accessories
Standard nozzle
Hard floor LED nozzle
Charging Station
Wall-mount
Aqua nozzle
No
Weight and Dimensions
Product Length
23 cm
Product Width
25.5 cm
Product Height
109 cm
Product Weight (Handheld only)
1 297 g
Package Length
14.3 cm
Package Width
38.4 cm
Package Height
74.1 cm
Package Weight
4.5 kg
Compatibility
Related Accessories 1
XV1631/01 - Filter
Related Accessories 2
XV1632/01 - Set of Accessories (2-in-1 and crevice tool)