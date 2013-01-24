Other items in the box
- Quick install guide
- AC power cord (VDE & UK)
Iconic vibes
Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centerpiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Iconic vibes
Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centerpiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception. See all benefits
Iconic vibes
Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centerpiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Iconic vibes
Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centerpiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception. See all benefits
This Bluetooth radio pays homage to the iconic Philips Philetta 254 tabletop radio. The vintage wooden cabinet oozes charm. The 1950s detailing on the twin control knobs and speaker grille takes you back to the era when jazz and rock and roll ruled the airwaves.
The large, clear digital clock display is dimmable, so it's easy to find the perfect level for your room. When the sun goes down, press the menu knob to access and change the intensity of the illumination.
This retro radio features a digital FM tuner for radio—and a Bluetooth connection for streaming from your mobile device. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception. You can set up to 20 FM presets and 20 DAB presets for your favourite stations.
Two 3" full-range speakers deliver clear sound. A bass-reflex port fills in the low tones, giving you rounded, powerful bass response. The copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow.
A short press of the power button gets this radio ready to pair. The wireless range is 10 m: perfect if your device is in another room. Two retro-styled knobs with dual layers offer control of volume, source, DAB+/FM stations, and more.
Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones
Copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wirelss on this speaker easily.
Accessories
Loudspeakers
Sound
Compatibility
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Clock
Dimensions