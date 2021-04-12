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    Portable Radio

    TAR1506/00

    The pocket classic

    Get out there with this ultra-portable FM/MW analog radio. Easy tuning and clear sound keep you up to date with your favorite programs. Whether you’re doing yard work or going on a walking tour.

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    Portable Radio

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    The pocket classic

    • FM/MW
    • Analog tuning
    • Battery operated

    Classic design. Easy to tune

    This super-portable analog FM/MW radio is easy to tune on the go. Simply turn the side-mounted tuning wheel to slide the indicator along the scale. A large traditional-style tuning window makes it easy to see when you have reached the desired frequency.

    Simple controls. Thumbwheel for volume and on/off

    One-handed operation is easy with this little radio. Volume and on/off are both controlled by a conveniently placed thumbwheel. There's a headphone port for private listening, and a side-mounted switch to select FM or MW signals.

    Super portable. Ideal for home or away

    Slip this radio into your pocket and take the news wherever you go. Or the game you just can't miss. Or the talk show you love. 2x AAA batteries power the sound, and a telescopic antenna ensures you'll always get the best possible reception.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      100 mW
      Sound System
      Mono
      Volume control
      rotary (analogue)

    • Loudspeakers

      Full range driver diameter
      1.5"
      Number of full range drivers
      1

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth
      No
      Audio/Video output
      Headphone (3.5mm)
      Audio in
      No

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Tuner bands
      • FM
      • MW
      RDS
      No

    • Power

      Battery type
      AAA size (LR3)
      Battery voltage
      1.5  V
      Number of batteries
      2

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      15.62  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      8.5  cm
      Depth
      3.73  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11662 7
      Gross weight
      0.144  kg
      Nett weight
      0.11  kg
      Tare weight
      0.034  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      11.62  cm
      Width
      5.6  cm
      Depth
      2.2  cm
      Weight
      0.09  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

    • Alarm

      No. of alarms
      No
      Snooze (repeat alarm)
      No

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Quick start guide
    • Warranty certificate
    Badge-D2C

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