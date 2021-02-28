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  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out. Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out. Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.

    Wireless sports headphones

    TAA4216BK/00

    Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.

    These tough, lightweight wireless on-ear headphones are built for active lifestyles. Removable and washable ear-cup covers keep you comfortable whether you’re hitting the treadmill or the beach. 35 hours play time keeps the music going.

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    Wireless sports headphones

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    Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.

    • Washable ear-cup cushions
    • Lightweight and rugged
    • IP55 dust/water protection
    Go further. 35 hours play time

    Go further. 35 hours play time

    With 35 hours play time from a single charge, these wireless on-ear headphones are with you while you train-and beyond. A full charge takes less than 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes charging gives you 2 hours more play time.

    For sports or on the go. Washable ear-cup cushions

    For sports or on the go. Washable ear-cup cushions

    The soft, breathable ear-cup cushion sleeves are detachable for easy cleaning and are filled with cooling gel. No matter what you do when you're wearing these headphones, you'll always be able to get them feeling fresh again!

    IP55 dust/water protection

    IP55 dust/water protection

    An IP55 rating means your headphones are as happy on dusty trails as they are in heavy rain. However hard you sweat-and wherever you go-nothing will stop you!

    Your tunes stay yours. Closed-back design

    Perfectly tuned 40 mm neodymium drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The closed-back construction delivers great passive noise isolation. You get to pump up your tunes without annoying others.

    Easy storage. Compact-folding design

    The sleek design looks great whether you're going for your personal best or having fun on a weekend break. Inward-folding ear cups make storage easy.

    Multi-function button. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

    The multi-function button lets you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

    Compatible with an audio cable (3.5 mm jack)

    The 3.5 mm audio port lets you connect these sports headphones directly to compatible phones or music players. Perfect for those times when the battery is running low and you don't have a way to charge your headphones.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      30 mW
      Sensitivity
      118 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth
      Headphone socket
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      22.1  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      18.5  cm
      Gross weight
      1.282  kg
      Height
      25  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11756 0
      Nett weight
      0.714  kg
      Tare weight
      0.568  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IP55
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      1 pcs
      Music play time
      35  hour(s)
      Talk time
      35 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 2 hrs
      Battery weight (Total)
      6.75  g
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      350  mAh
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      23.7  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      5.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11756 3
      Gross weight
      0.363  kg
      Nett weight
      0.238  kg
      Tare weight
      0.125  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      19.9  cm
      Width
      17.2  cm
      Depth
      5  cm
      Weight
      0.214  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 500 mm

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      On-ear
      Foldable design
      In-ward
      Ear coupling material
      Fabric
      Ear fitting
      On-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20175 0

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