    3000 Series Handheld Steamer

    STH3000/26

    Compact and foldable solution

    Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

    3000 Series Handheld Steamer

    Easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go

    Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

    Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. No waiting, no hassle.

    Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000W. For quick and convenient steaming.

    Hassle-free steaming. Save time when you are in a rush, no need to set up the ironing board.

    Handheld steamer 3000 Series comes with a 100ml detachable water tank to steam up to a full outfit without the need to refill. You can easily detach the water tank of your steamer and refill it under the sink.

    Past few months made us look more for healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills 99.9% of bacteria*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.

    The hot steam of our handheld steamer 3000 Series refreshes your delicate clothes in an instant removing odors. Wash less, iron less, save energy and you will prolong the lifespan of your garments!

    Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

    Technical Specifications

    • Convenience

      Cord length
      2m
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Foldable
      Yes
      Ready to use
      30 sec
      Water tank
      100ml
      Steam Light indicator
      Yes
      On/Off switch
      Yes

    • Quality of result

      Steam plate
      Plastic plate
      Voltage
      220V
      Power
      1000W

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Tested 1 minute stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.

