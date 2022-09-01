Easy, every day de-creasing
Spend less time de-creasing your outfits with the Philips Stand Steamer 3000 Series thanks to its integrated board and large pointed steamer. Keep your wardrobe germ free* and add scented freshness with the MyEssence fragrance infuser. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The tilting StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.
Whenever you need it, the stand steamer is ready to use in less than 60 seconds, ideal for those last minute outfit choices.
Our innovative MyEssence fragrance infuser lets you refresh clothing withyour favourite scents anytime you choose.
Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Uselow steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabricsand coats.
Perfectly precise: Our innovative metal steamer head features a large soleplate and precision tip designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like collars and in-between buttons with ease.
Besides de-wrinkling, 3000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.
Take on big loads: The 2L detachable and transparent water tank is large enough to tackle even big loads of ironing.
Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.
Make it fit: Due to its smart design, the stand steamer doesn't take much space and can be stored easily.
