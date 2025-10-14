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  • Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

    1000 Series Garment steamer

    STE1020/40

    Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

    The Philips Garment Steamer 1000 Series is your everyday companion for easy de-wrinkling. Thanks to multiple steam settings and the large water tank, you can conveniently steam all kinds of fabrics quickly and effectively without interruptions.

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    1000 Series Garment steamer

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    Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

    Long-lasting steam with 1.8L water tank

    • 1.8L detachable water tank
    • Integrated hanger on top
    • 3 steam settings
    • 36 g/min continuous steam
    • Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
    Large and detachable water tank

    Large and detachable water tank

    The large 1.8L water tank can be detached for easy refill to ensure long steaming sessions with no interruptions.

    Continuous steam up to 36g/min

    Continuous steam up to 36g/min

    The steam engine produces 36g/min of powerful continuous steam to enable de-wrinkling with only a few strokes

    Multiple steam settings for better results

    Multiple steam settings for better results

    Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

    45 seconds heat up time, to be ready in no time

    45 seconds heat up time, to be ready in no time

    Whenever you need it, the steamer is ready in 45 seconds to help you with last minute touch-ups.

    Safe on all ironable fabrics

    Safe on all ironable fabrics

    The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

    Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

    Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

    Prolonged hot steam kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.

    Compact design for easy storage

    Compact design for easy storage

    Thanks to the compact design of the base and the collapsible double poles, the steamer can be easily stored after use

    Adjustable double poles for various height settings

    Adjustable double poles for various height settings

    The double poles can be adjusted to the desired height to hang your garments and steam them comfortably.

    Integrated accessories for improved performance

    Integrated accessories for improved performance

    Extra accessories are included with the steamer to enhance your steaming experience: a heat-proof glove for extra protection, a fabric brush for deeper steam penetration and a hanger on top for better convenience.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Stand steamer
      Heat up time
      45 sec
      Soleplate material
      Plastic
      Calc management
      Easy rinse
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      1800 ml
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Extra large filling hole
      Yes
      Variable steam levels
      3
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Integrated power plug
      Yes
      Silicone steam hose
      Yes
      Warranty/Guarantee
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1800 W
      Continuous steam rate
      36 g/min
      Steam-on-demand
      No
      Steam boost
      No
      Voltage
      220 - 240 V

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Safety carry lock
      No
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Soleplate dimensions
      55.67 cm²
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      30.3 x 168.2 x 43.4 cm
      Package dimensions (WxHxL)
      35 x 34.7 x 42.7 cm
      Power cord length
      1.5 m
      Hose cord length
      1.27 m
      Steamer head weight
      0.27 kg
      Product Weight
      2.95 kg
      Total weight with packaging
      4.80 kg

    • Design

      Integrated wheels
      No
      Color
      Soft red

    • Accessories

      Garment hanger
      Yes
      StyleBoard
      No
      StyleMat
      No
      Adjustable pole(s)
      Yes
      MyEssence fragrance cap
      No
      Iron dock
      Yes, frontal, on top
      Brush
      Yes
      Glove
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
      Yes
      Packaging
      Sustainable pack
      User Manual
      Yes

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • *tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time

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