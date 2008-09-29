2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP5401/00
For at home and on the go
Powerful sound and lightweight portability combine in these stereo headphones, providing you with great sound and maximum comfort for indoor and outdoor usage
For indoors and outdoors
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifiying winding the cable up for storage.