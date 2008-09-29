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Discontinued

Stereo Headphones

SHP5401/00

For at home and on the go

Powerful sound and lightweight portability combine in these stereo headphones, providing you with great sound and maximum comfort for indoor and outdoor usage

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For at home and on the go

  • For indoors and outdoors

Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort

The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifiying winding the cable up for storage.

Technical Specifications

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