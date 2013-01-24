Home
Stereo Headphones

SHP5401/00
  • For at home and on the go For at home and on the go For at home and on the go
    -{discount-value}

    Powerful sound and lightweight portability combine in these stereo headphones, providing you with great sound and maximum comfort for indoor and outdoor usage

    Powerful sound and lightweight portability combine in these stereo headphones, providing you with great sound and maximum comfort for indoor and outdoor usage See all benefits

      For at home and on the go

      • For indoors and outdoors

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

      Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort

      The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifiying winding the cable up for storage.

      The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

      Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

      Ultra-soft headband cushions for supreme wearing comfort

      The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in a matching fabric with the ear cushions allow snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.

      40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        15 - 28 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        one-sided
        Connector
        3.5 & 6.3  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        Oxygen Free Copper

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        3.5 - 6.3  mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        26  cm
        Width
        20.6  cm
        Depth
        11.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.179  kg
        Gross weight
        0.444  kg
        Tare weight
        0.265  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 43923 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        74.1  cm
        Width
        45  cm
        Height
        57.7  cm
        Nett weight
        4.296  kg
        Gross weight
        14.473  kg
        Tare weight
        10.177  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 43924 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        43  cm
        Width
        35.8  cm
        Height
        27.6  cm
        Nett weight
        1.074  kg
        Gross weight
        3.227  kg
        Tare weight
        2.153  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 43925 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

