HiFi Stereo Headphones

SHP3000/00
  • Dynamic bass, comfortable fit Dynamic bass, comfortable fit Dynamic bass, comfortable fit
    Lightweight design with powerful 40mm neodymium speakers; auto -adjustable earshells and the highly breathable perforated cushions, SHP3000 is definitely your best companion for indoor use. See all benefits

      Dynamic bass, comfortable fit

      • Over-ear
      • Black
      Auto-adjustable earshells allow a custom fit to your head

      The auto-adjustable earshells of your Philips headphones are designed for a customized, ergonomic fit and to keep in sound. It is self-adjustable to fit the shape of your head, without adding any pressure.

      Acoustically tuned 40mm speakers for detail balanced sound

      Over-the-ear type provides excellent sound isolation

      Highly breathable perforated-cushions to disperse heat

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-open
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Sensitivity
        104  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Maximum power input
        100  mW
        Impedance
        32  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        3  m
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Cable Connection
        one-sided

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 71646 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Depth
        8.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.321  kg
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.194  kg
        Tare weight
        0.127  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71646 4
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Gross weight
        1.26  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        27  cm
        Nett weight
        0.582  kg
        Tare weight
        0.678  kg
        Width
        20.8  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        7.9  cm
        Height
        18.8  cm
        Weight
        0.188  kg
        Width
        16.5  cm

