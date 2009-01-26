2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHM7110/00
Quality conversation, customizable design
Philips SHM7110 PC headsets are sleek headsets designed for talking and feature customizable ear cans. They ensure crystal-clear voice transmission and a comfortable headband design that lets you talk for hours.
Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.
The 40mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
Difference yourself from the rest with the customizable ear cans to your own personal style.