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    Advanced 2-in-1 Steamer Blender

    SCF870/20

    Healthy Steaming, easy blending

    Easily prepare nutritious, homemade baby meals with the Philips Avent 2-in-1 Steamer Blender. First, steam fruit, vegetables, fish or meat and then, simply, lift and flip the jar over to blend, with no transfer of food required!

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    Advanced 2-in-1 Steamer Blender

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    Healthy Steaming, easy blending

    Healthy baby food maker for nutritious baby meals

    • Healthy steaming
    • Steam & blend in one jar
    • Easy to use and clean
    • Weaning advice & recipes
    Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

    Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

    Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our unique technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and the cooking liquids are retained for blending.

    From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

    From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

    You'll find everything you need to make nutritious baby food in one single jar. Once your ingredients are steamed, all you have to do is lift the jar, flip it over and lock it in place, so you can blend to your desired consistency.

    From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

    From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

    From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining ingredients of meat, fish and pulses and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker helps to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey.

    12 age appropriate recipes to support weaning

    12 age appropriate recipes to support weaning

    Discover the 12 age appropriate recipes and weaning advice to help you give your baby a healthy start in life and to set good, lifelong eating habits.

    Discover wholesome recipes, fun videos and tips and tricks

    Discover wholesome recipes, fun videos and tips and tricks

    Download the app for advice on weaning your little one. Find nutritious and easy-to-prepare recipes that keep step with your baby as they're growing. Read step-by-step cooking guides, watch fun and informative videos and find many useful tips and tricks to help make weaning as smooth as possible.

    Easy water filling, intuitive settings & few parts to clean

    Easy water filling, intuitive settings & few parts to clean

    Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker is designed with ease and practicality in mind. Settings are intuitive, it's easy to fill with water and it comprises of just a few parts, making it easy to clean and store.

    Small footprint takes up minimal kitchen space

    Small footprint takes up minimal kitchen space

    This baby food maker takes up very little space in your kitchen, on the worktop or when stored away in a cupboard.

    Beep alert notification

    No need to wait or watch. A distinctive beep will tell you when the food is cooked to perfection. All you need to do is flip the jar, blend and serve or store for later use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      70  m
      Power
      400  W
      Color/finishing
      White/Green
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Speed
      1
      Frequency
      50 - 60  Hz
      Capacity
      800 (solids) / 450 (liquids)  ml
      Safety Classification
      Class 1
      Safety
      Safety lock system for lid & bowl detection
      Watertank volume
      200 ml

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      2  kg
      F-box dimensions
      193 D x 243 W x 344 H  mm
      Product dimensions
      16.50 (round base) 30.8 (height)  cm
      Number of F-boxes in A-box
      2

    • Country of origin

      Turkey
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Recipe booklet
      No

    • What is included

      Measuring cup
      1
      Spatula
      1
      Steamer/blender
      1

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 6 months +
      • 1 year +
      • 6 - 12 months

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