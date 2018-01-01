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  • Ideal food storage for home and away Ideal food storage for home and away Ideal food storage for home and away

    Philips Avent Food storage cup

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    Ideal food storage for home and away

    Philips Avent food storage cups are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storing food both at home and away.

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    Philips Avent Food storage cup

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    Ideal food storage for home and away

    With leak proof lid

    • Set
    For use in fridge and freezer

    For use in fridge and freezer

    For maximum flexibility.

    Easy to use and clean

    Easy to use and clean

    Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.

    Includes weaning spoon

    Includes weaning spoon

    To wean your baby home made meals.

    Technical Specifications

    • What is included

      Weaning spoon
      1  pcs
      180ml/6oz storage cups
      10  pcs
      Lids
      20  pcs
      240ml/8oz storage cups
      10 (re-usable)  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      6 months +
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