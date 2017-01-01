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  • The most natural way to bottle feed The most natural way to bottle feed The most natural way to bottle feed

    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

    SCF695

    The most natural way to bottle feed

    Our new bottle with the skin soft nipple material and flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural nipple shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

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    The most natural way to bottle feed

    Natural latch on

    • 2 Bottles
    • 9oz/260ml
    • Extra soft slow flow nipple
    • 1m+
    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.

    Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

    Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

    The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.

    Unique anti-colic valve technology

    Unique anti-colic valve technology

    Reduces fussing and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy.

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby’s tiny hands.

    Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

    Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

    The new Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.

    This bottle is BPA free*

    This bottle is BPA free*

    The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Designed for your baby's changing needs

    The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes and 7 different nipples for every development stage of your baby. With different nipple softness, flexibility and design and with increasing flow rates and bottle sizes that keep up with your baby’s growth and development.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Material

      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      Nipple
      • BPA free*
      • Silicone

    • What is included

      Blue baby bottle
      2  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Bottle use
      • Easy to hold
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean

    • Bottle

      Material
      BPA free*

    • Functions

      Anti-colic valve
      Advanced anti-colic system
      Latch on
      • Easy combine breast and bottle
      • Natural latch on
      Nipple
      • Unique comfort petals
      • Extra soft and flexible teat

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-6 months

    • Variations in bottle design

      Color
      Blue

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