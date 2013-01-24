Ideal food storage for home and away
Store and feed your healthy weaning meals with our new food storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent at home and away. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ideal food storage for home and away
Store and feed your healthy weaning meals with our new food storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent at home and away. See all benefits
Ideal food storage for home and away
Store and feed your healthy weaning meals with our new food storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent at home and away. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ideal food storage for home and away
Store and feed your healthy weaning meals with our new food storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent at home and away. See all benefits
Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.
To track easily dates and contents.
For easy storage.
For an organized fridge and freezer.
For maximum flexibility.
Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.
What is included
Development stages
Weight and dimensions