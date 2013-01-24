Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    -{discount-value}

    Our Anti-colic teat is designed for uninterrupted feeding. Air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby’s tummy. The ribbed texture prevents teat collapse and reduces feeding interruptions and discomfort. See all benefits

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      • 2 pcs
      • Variable flow teat
      • 3m+
      Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*

      The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

      The Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle range offers different teat flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All teats are available in twin packs: Newborn, Slow, Medium, Fast and Variable Flow, and Thick feed.

      Philips Avent Anti-colic teat is made of BPA free material (silicone).

      Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA free

      • What is included

        Teat
        2 pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-6 months

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        designed to reduce air ingestion
        Teat
        Easy latch on, Ribbed texture prevents teat collapse, Proven anti-colic system
        Ease of use
        • easy to clean and assemble
        • leak-free design

      • Teat

        Flow speed
        Variable flow

          • At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
          • Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
          • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.
          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

