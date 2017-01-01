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  • Store breast milk securely Store breast milk securely Store breast milk securely

    Philips Avent Breast milk storage cup

    SCF619/05

    Store breast milk securely

    Express, store and feed your breast milk efficiently, with our new storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent pump or teats- one system, many options!

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Breast milk storage cup

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    See all Breast milk storage

    Store breast milk securely

    With leak proof lid

    • 180ml/6oz
    • 5 pcs
    For safe storage and transport

    For safe storage and transport

    Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

    To track easy dates & contents

    To track easy dates & contents

    To track easily dates and contents.

    An organized fridge & freezer

    An organized fridge & freezer

    For an organized fridge and freezer.

    One system- many options

    One system- many options

    Compatible with Philips Avent breast pumps, Classic, Classic + and Natural teats.

    For use in fridge and freezer

    For use in fridge and freezer

    For maximum flexibility.

    Easy to use and clean

    Easy to use and clean

    Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.

    To track easily dates and contents

    For easy storage.

    Technical Specifications

    • What is included

      180ml/6oz storage cups
      5  pcs
      Lids
      5  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0+ months
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