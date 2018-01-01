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  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Philips Avent Classic+ PA baby bottle

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    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Our trusted Classic+ range has been designed to provide an even more enjoyable feeding experience. The clinically proven, anti-colic system is integrated into the teat, and the bottle is extra easy to clean and assemble.

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    Philips Avent Classic+ PA baby bottle

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    See all Classic+ baby bottles

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Easy to clean for perfect hygiene

    • 1 Bottle
    • 4oz/125ml
    • Newborn flow teat
    • 0m+
    Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

    Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

    Unlike other bottles, the clinically proven anti-colic system is integrated into the teat, making it easier to assemble the bottle correctly. As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the teat opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.

    Fussing is reduced, especially at night

    Fussing is reduced, especially at night

    Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.*

    Ergonomic shape for easy holding

    Ergonomic shape for easy holding

    Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

    Few parts for a quick and simple assembly

    Few parts for a quick and simple assembly

    The Philips Avent Classic+ bottle has only 4 parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Wide neck and only few parts for easy cleaning

    Wide neck and only few parts for easy cleaning

    With only 4 parts, a wide bottle neck, and rounded corners, our bottle is easy to clean quickly and thoroughly. Have peace of mind that your bottle is truly clean in no time.

    BPA free*

    BPA free*

    The Philips Avent Classic+ PA bottle is made of BPA free* material (polyamide).

    Full compatibility with Philips Avent Classic+ bottle range

    Full compatibility with Philips Avent Classic+ bottle range

    This Philips Avent Classic+ PA bottle is compatible with most of the Philips Avent range. We recommend to use the Classic+ bottle with Classic+ teats only

    Different teat flow rates available in Classic+ range

    Different teat flow rates available in Classic+ range

    The Philips Avent Classic+ range offers different teat flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates.

    Leak-free for an enjoyable feeding

    The Philips Avent Classic+ bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.

    PA material is light, durable and transparent as glass

    The imported PA material is a premium plastic, light, durable and as transparent as glass.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean
      • Easy to hold
      • Wide neck

    • What is included

      Baby bottle
      1  pcs

    • Bottle

      Material
      • BPA free
      • Highly durable
      Capacity
      4oz/125ml

    • Functions

      Anti-colic
      Proven anti-colic system

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-12 months

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    • At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.
    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

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