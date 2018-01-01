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  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere

    Philips Avent Single electric breast pump

    SCF332/31

    More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere

    Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. Use our quiet pump anytime, anywhere, even with batteries. It's easy to set up, personalize, use and clean

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    Philips Avent Single electric breast pump

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    More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere

    Single electric breast pump with massage cushion

    • Pump anytime, anywhere
    • Includes soft massage cushion
    • Natural bottle and nipple
    More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

    More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

    The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

    Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

    Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

    Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

    Closed system, designed for hygienic expressing

    Closed system, designed for hygienic expressing

    No milk spillage in the tubes.

    Few separate parts and intuitive design

    Few separate parts and intuitive design

    Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.

    Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

    Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Choose the setting that is effective & comfortable for you

    When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow comfortable for you.

    Designed to let you express quietly

    Designed for discreet expression.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Breast pump design
      Compact design
      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • Material

      Bottle
      • BPA free*
      • Polypropylene
      Nipple
      • BPA free*
      • Silicone
      Breast pump
      BPA free* (food contact parts only)

    • What is included

      Sealing disc for milk storage
      1  pcs
      Natural bottle 4oz
      1  pcs
      Breast pump body
      1  pcs
      Base unit incl. tubing
      1  pcs
      Travel cover
      1  pcs
      Breast pad sample packs
      1 pack (2pcs)
      Standard size cushion(19.5 mm)
      1 pcs (a larger size cushion is available and sold separately)
      Disposable breast pads
      4  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Breast pump use
      • Easy cleaning
      • Fully compatible range
      • Intuitive assembly

    • Functions

      No leaning forward
      Sit in a comfortable position
      Soft massage cushion
      Gentle stimulation
      Settings
      • 1 Stimulation mode
      • 3 Expression settings

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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    • Clinically proven comfort: In a test carried out on 110 mothers in the USA, UK, China and Russia in March 2016, mothers awarded an average of 8.6/10 score for Philips Avent performance on comfort.
    • More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. see www.philips.com/AVENT
    • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

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