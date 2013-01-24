Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Designed for comfort

    Our unique BPA-Free pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

    Designed for comfort

    Our unique BPA-Free pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

      Designed for comfort

      Inspired by nature

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

      Control at your fingertips

      Control at your fingertips

      Everything that controls the pump is at your fingertips and close to the breast, which means you can make adjustments instantly and intuitively- no need to reach elsewhere.

      Ultra comfortable and effective

      Ultra comfortable and effective

      Five, soft petal massagers gently flex in and out working in tandem with the reliable vacuum. This is intended to help stimulate a fast, natural milk flow.

      Pumps more milk faster

      Pumps more milk faster

      Double pumping has been shown to improve milk production. The twin electronic breast pump is the only breast pump designed to maintain the same level of vacuum and control for both pumps, which helps to ensure effective use.

      Quiet, effortless and portable

      Quiet, effortless and portable

      Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

      The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

      Infinitely variable speed, vacuum and rhythm – no pre-sets

      Enjoy complete control over speed, vacuum and pattern – you can even set the pump to match your baby’s own suckling action.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        100 - 240  V

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Twin Electronic Breast pump
        1  pcs
        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        4  pcs
        Spare parts
        1  pcs
        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        2  pcs
        Cool pack
        4  pcs
        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        2  pcs
        Newborn nipple travel pack
        2  pcs
        Thinsulate™ carrier
        2  pcs
        Microfiber travel bag
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.