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    Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

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    Convenient and effective sterilization

    With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it’s a few small items or a full load.

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    Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

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    See all Baby bottle sterilizers

    Convenient and effective sterilization

    Flexible, easy loading

    • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
    • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
    • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
    • Adjustable 3-in-1 design
    3-in-1 modular sterilizer design

    3-in-1 modular sterilizer design

    The sterilizer's unique modular design enables you to fit the bottles and accessories flexibly, and organize them easily. Thus loading and unloading are very convenient. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.

    Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

    Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

    The sterilizer will keep its contents - baby bottles, breast pumps etc - sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

    Spacious design

    Spacious design

    Holds up to six 330 ml / 11oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilized at once.

    Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

    The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      220-240  V

    • Technical specifications

      Power consumption
      650  W
      Voltage
      50-60Hz
      Safety Classification
      Class 1

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions
      290 x 160 x 150 (w x d x h)  mm
      Weight
      1.5  kg

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Turkey

    • Material

      Polypropylene
      Yes

    • What is included

      Tongs
      1  pcs
      Electric steam sterilizer
      1 piece

    • Compatibility

      Philips-Avent range compatible
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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