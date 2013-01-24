Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips AVENT Microwave Steam Sterilizer's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for use in and out of the home SCF271/20. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

    Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer

    Ultra fast and convenient

    Ultra fast and convenient

    Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer

    Ultra fast and convenient

      Ultra fast and convenient

      Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

      Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

      Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

      The Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer has been designed to fit most microwaves in the market. Its small size makes it convenient for travel, ensuring that you always have a sterile bottle when you are going on a short overnight trip or on a longer holiday abroad. Also ideal as an extra sterilizer for the grandparents' house. Dimensions: 166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L) mm.

      Side grips close the lid securely

      Side grips close the lid securely

      The microwave sterilizer has clips on the side for extra safety. The clips close the lid securely so hot water cannot easily escape when you take the sterilizer out of the microwave. The side grips have also been designed to stay cooler to help you handle the sterilizer safely.

      Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

      Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

      Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

      Holds six Philips Avent bottles

      Holds six Philips Avent bottles

      Despite its small size, it is the only microwave sterilizer that is designed to fit 6 Philips Avent bottles. Whereas most microwave sterilizers will only fit 4 bottles, the Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer allows you to sterilize a full day's worth of bottles in one go. It is also suitable for sterilizing breast pumps.

      Natural steam sterilization kills 99.9% of harmful germs

      Natural steam sterilization kills 99.9% of harmful germs

      Sterilizing protects your baby from particularly harmful bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. Operating at a higher temperature than dishwashers, Philips Avent Sterilizers kill 99.9% of harmful germs and contents stay sterile for 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Extra protection through natural steam sterilization

      Sterilizing is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Sterilizer uses the hospital method of steam sterilization, which is quick, easy, and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Sterilization Time
        2 min at 1100-1850W, 4 min at 850-1000W, 6 min at 500-800W
        Water capacity
        200ml

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        740  g
        Dimensions
        166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Microwave steam sterilizer
        1  pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

