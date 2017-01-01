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  • Orthodontic for maximum comfort Orthodontic for maximum comfort Orthodontic for maximum comfort

    Philips Avent Classic pacifier

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    Orthodontic for maximum comfort

    Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respects the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.

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    Philips Avent Classic pacifier

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    See all Pacifiers

    Orthodontic for maximum comfort

    Pacifier with bright, colorful designs

    • 0-6m
    • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
    • 2-pack
    Security ring handle

    Security ring handle

    For easy removal of the Philips Avent pacifier at any time

    Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

    Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

    Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.

    User-friendly silicone nipples

    User-friendly silicone nipples

    The Philips Avent silicone nipple is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.

    Dishwasher Safe

    Dishwasher Safe

    Can be sterilized

    Can be sterilized

    Technical Specifications

    • Features

      BPA free
      Yes
      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      Helps to comfort your baby
      Yes
      Hygienic cap
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Silicone Pacifier
      2  pcs
      Snap-on hygienic cap
      2  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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    • Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.

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