    Over 2,000 hospitals in the US give newborns the Philips Avent Soothie SCF192/04 pacifier, which are sized and shaped for baby's developing mouth. Its one-piece construction adheres to the American Academy of Pediatric guidelines. See all benefits

      Used by medical professionals to calm newborns

      • 3m+
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      This product contains 0% BPA

      Promotes natural development of teeth and gums

      Specially designed to ensure natural development of baby teeth and gums

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        USA
        Yes

      • What is included

        Silicone Pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Features

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        BPA-Free
        Yes
        Helps to comfort your baby
        Yes
        Medical grade silicone
        Yes
        One-piece construction
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        3 months +

          • Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.

