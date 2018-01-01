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    Philips Avent Freeflow pacifiers

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    Supports your child's development

    The Philips Avent Pacifier 18m+ supports your child’s development and changing soothing needs. Its bite resistant nipple respects growing teeth and gums while still providing comfort. Available in a range of cute designs and colors.

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    Philips Avent Freeflow pacifiers

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    Supports your child's development

    Bite resistant nipple

    • With bite resistant nipple
    • 18m+
    • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
    • 2-pack
    Bite resistant nipple for your toddler

    Bite resistant nipple for your toddler

    This pacifier's bite resistant nipple is designed especially for older babies.*

    Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

    Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

    Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

    Made at our award-winning site in the UK

    Made at our award-winning site in the UK

    You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

    Security handle for easy removal

    Security handle for easy removal

    Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

    Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

    Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

    When the pacifier isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the nipple safe and clean.

    Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

    Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

    Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

    Learn tips & tricks to help your child become pacifier free

    Learn tips & tricks to help your child become pacifier free

    Our Parent Infant Clinical Psychologist shares friendly methods and helpful tips about de-soothing on www.philips.com/sootherfree. These tips and tricks will help your child with the transition to become pacifier free.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hygiene

      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Easy to clean
      Yes

    • Safety

      BPA-free
      Yes
      Safety ring handle
      Yes

    • What is included

      Freeflow pacifier
      2  pcs

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    • No 1 global pacifier brand
    • this pacifier should not be used as a teether. Resistant to occassional bites.
    • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
    • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
    • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

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